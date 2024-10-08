Emery Splits Matches in Back-To-Back

The Emery Spartans volleyball team hosted the Juab Wasps on Thursday for a region matchup. Then traveled to Vernal the next day to take on the 4A Uintah Utes in a non-region contest.

The Lady Spartans were victorious in their last meeting with the Wasps, ending the match at 3-1. Emery was down in the first set, 21-17, but would pull of the opening set win, 26-24 in a hard-fought battle. Set two would bring another close one, but the Lady Spartans would win in set two again with the score of 26-24. They completed the sweep with the win in set three, 25-15, giving the team their fifth region win.

The next day, Emery kept the momentum going against the Utes, Coming out with the opening set win, 25-21. In set two, another tough battle went on, as the Utes tied the match with a win, 25-23. In set number three, Uintah then gained the lead, winning the set, 25-21. Bringing on set four, the Utes would again be the victors, as the Lady Spartans put up a great fight, but would fall 25-20.

Emery sits at 6-5 in Region 12, as they will seek some more region wins, with hopes of getting home court advantage as the state tournament nears. The team will prepare for another busy week, traveling to North Sanpete on Tuesday for a region matchup. Then during the weekend, they will be competing at the SVC South Sevier Tournament.