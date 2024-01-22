Emery Squad Gets Win Over Juab

The Juab Wasps (9-7) traveled to the Spartan Center for a region matchup with Emery (13-4) on Friday night. Juab fought hard to keep it a game until the very end, but was outscored in the fourth quarter, 16-10. This gave the Spartans their third straight victory with a score of 52-39.

Zack Tuttle had a strong game for the Spartans. He would finish the game with 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Luke Justice would also contribute 13 points on the night along with five rebounds and three assists.

Wade Stilson had a nice game with six big steals defensively. He also had 12 rebounds, five assists and four points. Creek Sharp finished the game with 11 points, three boards, two assists and a steal.

Next, the Spartans will face the Delta Rabbits (4-12) on their home turf on Wednesday. Then, they look to get a win over the Richfield Wildcats (10-6) on Friday night in Castle Dale.