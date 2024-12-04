Emery Struggles Against Grantsville Powerhouse

The Emery girls’ basketball team made their way to Grantsville for a non-region matchup with the Cowboys. The last meeting between the teams was in the 3A state semifinals last season. Emery played the number-one ranked Cowboys in thrilling fashion, with a second half comeback turned into a two-point upset win for the Lady Spartans.

Most of the Grantsville team are back again this season and they were not quick to forget. The defense put the pressure on Emery, holding them to 17 points in four quarters. Grantsville’s offense was also in sync throughout the game. The final would end with the score of 63-17, as Emery will look to shake it off and move forward.

They will be back on their home court on Thursday, for a game against the San Juan Broncos. San Juan is coming off a 65-31 loss to Manti, and are sitting at 3-2 early in the season.