Emery Surrenders Seven Touchdowns in Loss

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Spartans did not have a good showing on Friday night when the team traveled to Roosevelt. Overwhelmed by Union, the Cougars jumped out in front with a 27-0 lead.

Emery got on the board when Matt Olsen punched in a score with just over two minutes before the half. Union was not finished, however, as its two-minute drive reached the end zone, making it 34-7 by halftime.

Union extended it with 24-unanswered points to go up 51-7. Creek Sharp caught a pass from Wade Stilson as the clock hit zero in the game, making it a 51-13 Emery loss.

Union’s quarterback, Boone Lathem, torched the Spartans for 371 yards and six touchdowns in the air along with 65 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Cougars had two receivers that surpassed 100 yards. Lannin Richman scored twice with 132 yards while Tyler Walker logged 102 receiving yards and a score.

The Spartans’ (2-2) road will not get easier as Juab (3-1) comes to town on Friday.