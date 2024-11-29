Emery Swimming Hosts Carbon and Grand

The Spartans swim team hosted their first event of the season on Tuesday as Carbon and Grand made their way to the meet. Emery was feeling comfortable in their home turf, as they sailed away with the victory in both boy’s and girl’s groups. The Emery boys scored 655, followed by Carbon (393) and Grand (314). The Emery girls score 607, followed by Carbon (436) and Grand (395).

The meet started with the Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay, where the Carbon team of Evie Halk, Kanyon Christensen, Lily Thayn and Maya Bower won the race with a time of 2:15.77. Next, in the Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay, the Emery boys of Thomas Black, Trek Petersen, Parker Jensen and Adam Olsen finished in the number one spot in 1:53.54.

Following the relays were the 200 Yard Free event. For the girl’s race, Halk (2:23.91) of the Lady Dinos placed first overall, followed by her teammate Rachel Blackburn (2:24.16) in second. In the boy’s group, Emery’s Parker Jensen (2:07.97) finished in first place, followed by his teammates Jacob Morris (2:19.67) in third, Thomas Black (2:21.87) in fourth and Jaxon Durrant (2:26.12) in fifth.

In the 200 IM events, for the girls’, Emery’s Hallie Frandsen finished number one overall in 2:52.00, followed by her teammates Annie Johansen (2:55.40) in second and Illyria Mason (2:57.42) in third. For the boys, Carbon’s Mason Engar finished in first place with a time of 2:20.79, followed by a couple Spartans, Trek Petersen (2:27.89) in second and Reve Mason (2:29.12) in third.

Moving to the 50 Yard Free events, Emery’s Ashley Mesler (33.09) finished in the third spot, followed by her teammate Sydni Lake (34.48) in fifth. On the boys’ side, Spartan, Adam Olsen finished the race in 24.44, good enough for first overall, followed by James Tullis (CHS, 25:88), Jamison Christiansen (EHS, 25.93), Bracken Hanson (CHS, 26.13) and Tyler Daley (EHS, 27.07).

In the 100 Yard Fly events, two Carbon girls had a good battle for the win, ending with Maya Bower (1:13.27) finishing first and Lily Thayn (1:13.68) finishing second. Emery’s Jessie Childs (1:21.19) followed in fourth and Brooklyn O’Neil (1:24.81) finished fifth. In the boy’s group, Logan Kranendonk (1:04.91) placed first overall and Devon Farley (1:20.58) finished in third.

For the 100 Yard Free events, Kanyon Christensen (CHS) finished in the top spot with a time of 1:04.98. Hadley Meccariello (EHS, 1:13.00) placed third and Abbie Moulton (EHS, 1:19.86) finished in fifth. In the boys’ group, Tyler Daley (EHS, 1:00.51) earned the number one position, followed by his teammate Brekker Bunnell (1:02.43), Corbin Madsen (1:05.78) and Hyrum Russel (1:06.32). Carbon’s Traxton Jewkes (1:06.73) and Carlos Mendoza (1:06.89) battled hard for the top five finish in the event.

Moving to the 500 Yard Free endurance events, Halk once again earned the top spot with a time of 6:32.03, followed by her teammate Blackburn (6:43.71) and Emery’s Johansen (6:52.03). For the boys’, Hanson (5:55.16) finished first for the Dinos. His teammate Kranendonk (5:59.78) followed in second and Emery’s Jensen (6:13.31) placed third.

For the second relay of the day, the athletes competed in the 200 Yard Free Relay. The Emery team of Kate Bell Sydni Lake, Morgan M ills and Ashley Mesler finished in first place with a time of 1:41.59. Emery would also get the win on the boy’s side with a time of 1:38.19 with the team of Jensen, Petersen, Black and Olsen.

Moving to the 100 Yard Back events, Emery’s Illyria Mason (1:17.35) and Carbon’s Bower (1:17.53) had an excellent battle for first, followed by O’Neil (EHS, 1:22.12) in the third spot and Maggie Jeffs (EHS, 1:29.45). James Tullis (CHS, 1:07.17) led the way for the boys, followed by Reve Mason (EHS, 1:08.02) in second, Black (EHS, 1:11.46) in fourth and Durrant (EHS, 1:13.97) in fifth.

For the last of the individual races, were the 100 Yard Breast. Thayn (CHS, 1:27.02) would claim second overall, Frandsen (EHS, 1:29.01) finished in third, Emma Grimm (EHS, 1:29.87) placed fourth and Lily White (EHS, 1:44.79) finished fifth. Petersen (EHS, 1:09.83) led the way in the boys’ group, followed by Engar (CHS, 1:11.42) in second, Olsen (EHS, 1:20.10) in third and Farley (EHS, 1:25.40) in fifth.

Ending with the 400 Yard Free Relays, the Dinos would get the win for the girls. The team of Bower, Blackburn, Halk and Christensen finished the race with a time of 4:24.67. The Dinos also won on the boy’s side (3:55.02), with the team of Kranendonk, Tullis, Hanson and Engar.

Both teams will now prepare for their next event being held in Cedar City at the Canyon View Invite, being held Dec. 6-7.