Emery Swims Past Hurricane and Grand

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Hurricane, Grand and Emery all met in the pool on Friday for a meet.

The Spartans struggled to crack the top three spots in an event until Elias Morris did so by taking third in the 200 IM. That seemed to open the flood gates as Haley Guymon, Sydney Carter and Aubrey Guymon went 1-2-3 respectively in the next event, the 50 free.

Haley took first again in the 500 free while Carter then took first in the 100 free. Cambrie Jensen added a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke. Katie McCandless and Kaejha Johnson took second and third, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke.

Jacob Fauver won the 50 free for the boys with Dax Minchey in second. Minchey later took first in the 100 free with Morris in third. Fauver also came up with a second-place finish in the 500 free while Kyler Minchey grabbed second in the 100 butterfly. Also ending in second was Dallin Braun in the 100 backstroke.

Emery relays dominated the 200 free, taking both the boys’ and girls’ events. The Spartans ended up on top of their competition in both divisions. The girls won with 577 points over Hurricane (351) and Grand (288). The boys were victorious with 583 points followed by Grand with 521 points and Hurricane with 278 points.

Next, Emery will go up against Union, Richfield and Carbon on Tuesday in Price.