Emery Takes Care of 5A Salem Hills

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Friday, Emery traveled to play Salem Hills. The Lady Spartans played a tight game, defensively, and caused problems for the Salem Hills’ offense. They held the Lady Skyhawks to just 20 percent shooting on the night.

Emery topped Salem Hills 11-7 in the first quarter and the rest of the game followed in similar fashion. The Lady Spartans were up 21-13 at half and went on to win 40-25.

The Spartans grabbed 17 steals in the contest, led by Addie Lester and Tambrie Tuttle with four each. Bethany Justice and Brynn Gordon added three steals individually as well. Emery also took care of the ball, only surrendering five turnovers. Daicee Ungerman led the scoring with 10 points for the Spartans.

Emery could have its toughest contest of the year on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans (3-2) will play the 10th ranked team in the state, Pine View (5-0), in St. George at 4 p.m.