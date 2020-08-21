Emery Takes Narrow Loss Against Parowan

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans had one of their best offensive performances of the young season on Thursday in Castle Dale. Despite Emery’s best efforts, the team took a narrow 5-3 loss against Parowan.

The score was close after the first half as Parowan took a 3-2 advantage into the break. Emery notched one more goal in the second half but it was not enough as Parowan pounded in two more to take the 5-3 win.

“The girls are getting better every week,” said Emery head coach Yory Allred. “Both teams played very well.”

Goalie Arilyn Allred orchestrated the defense for Emery. On the offensive end, Alexis Winter paved the way with two goals while Nya Parkins chipped in one.

Emery will have a week to practice before the team’s next game on Thursday, Aug. 27. The Lady Spartans will welcome Millard to Castle Dale for a 4 p.m. kickoff.