Emery Team Scores Early on the Rodeo Trail

By Julie Johansen

The first high school rodeos of the 2021-22 school year began on Aug. 20 and 21 in Oakley, Utah. The rodeos were sponsored by the South Summit High School rodeo team.

Five Emery High rodeo team members placed in the top ten in their respective events, which means that they have already qualified for the state finals next spring. Several others were close with placings in the top 20, so the team is strong again this year and ready to hit the rodeo trail scoring.

In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker placed fifth and seventh in the light rifle competition. Byron Christiansen was second both days in both the barebacks and saddle broncs.

Ryliegh Allred captured first place in barrel racing with the fastest time of 15.3 seconds on Friday. Shaynee Fox was eighth in goat tying on Friday and, on Saturday, Kinlie Jensen tied the goat fast enough for tenth.

The rodeo trail heads to Duchesne on Aug. 27 and 28 for the Rich and Uintah rodeos. Then, the Emery team will host its rodeo on Sept. 10 and 11 at the Castle Dale arena, sharing the weekend with the Sevier rodeo team at Salina’s Blackhawk Arena.