Emery Tennis Ends Regular Season Against Wasps

The Emery Spartans tennis squad traveled to Nephi for a match with the Wasps on Tuesday for the final regular match of the season. Izzi Turner and Lily Sorenson would get the match win in two sets. The first set ended with a 6-1 score and set two ended with a tough battle, 7-5.

That would be the sole win of the match for the Lady Spartans.

Acelyn Migliori and Tailynn Minchey went three sets against their opponents in 1 Doubles, falling in set one, 6-1, and winning set two, 6-3. Set three went the distance in a great back-and-forth, 7-6 (7-5).

As their regular season comes to a close, they will prepare for the Region tournament on Sept. 24 and 25. The tournament will be held in Mt. Pleasant, with matches being played throughout both days.