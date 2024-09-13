Emery Tennis Falls to North Sanpete *Photo Gallery*

The Emery High School tennis team hosted the North Sanpete Hawks on Tuesday for a region match. North Sanpete had only lost one region match thus far in the season. They were sure to be a tough opponent.

The Lady Spartans would get a win in doubles with the team of Izzy Turner and Lily Sorensen winning in two sets, scoring 7-5 and 6-3 in their wins. Alana Bradley and Hallie Probst put up a good fight, but would fall in set two, 6-4.

The Lady Hawks would get the win on the day, with the team win, 5-1. Next up for the Lady Spartans will be their final match of the regular season against Juab on Sept. 17. They will then compete in the region tournament in Mt. Pleasant on September 24 and 25.