Emery Town Council in Transition as Votes are Canvassed

By Julie Johansen

A public hearing started the Emery Town Council meeting on Wednesday evening. The hearing was to receive input on the cross connection ordinance presented to the town by the Castle Valley Special Service District (CVSSD).

The ordinance is written to protect the contamination of culinary water from a connection with secondary water. There were no public comments, so the hearing was closed. The cross connection ordinance was later approved by the council.

Following a few corrections to the minutes and a vote to pay October invoices, Emery Town Mayor Amy Sundstrom conducted the election canvassing. A motion to accept the canvass was entertained and passed unanimously. Emery Town residents voted Kim Hansen as the new council member and Jack Funk as the mayor. They will assume their roles in January.

Discussion was next directed toward the duties of the treasurer/clerk. A 2010 formal job description for the treasurer was located, but it was decided that a resolution outlining the clerk’s duties needs to be written.

There was no fire chief’s report, as Chief Scott McClaughry is still recovering at home following a recent accident. Councilperson Lindsay Edwards asked the council about the Christmas lighting contest in the city. The council agreed to go ahead with the contest and asked her to post information about it on the city’s website.

Councilman Patrick Sundstrom then reported about the concrete work, including curb and gutter near the cemetery, which will be completed by the CVSSD. A motion to go into a closed meeting was then accepted and the open meeting adjourned.