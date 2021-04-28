EMERY TOWN – NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

Notice is hereby given that a Municipal Election for Emery Town will be held this year on November 2, 2021 to elect persons to the following offices:

One (1) Mayor – 4-year term

Two (2) Council Members – 4-year term each

One (1) Council Member – 2-year term

A Candidate Guide to the Elections is available at Emery Town Hall during the town’s regular business hours. Candidates must: 1) be a US citizen, 2) be a registered voter in Emery Town; and 3) Must have resided in Emery Town for a period of 12 consecutive months preceding the date of the election.

A declaration of candidacy form or nomination petition must be filed in person with the City Recorder, at 65 N. Center, Emery, Utah, between the hours of 8:0 am and 12:00 pm beginning June 1, 2021 and ending June 7, 2021. UCA 10-3-301.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 28 and May 5, 2021.