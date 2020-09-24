Emery Unable to Dig Out of Early Hole

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans traveled to Moab on Tuesday, looking to play spoilers against the second-place Red Devils. Grand recently got the best of Emery in the Spartan Center and the Lady Spartans were hoping to return the favor.

It was a close first set with the two teams trading points. The Lady Red Devils found their footing and took the first set 25-23. On the tails of the narrow defeat, the Lady Spartans did not have a good showing in the second set. They quickly lost 25-14 and put themselves in a 2-0 hole. Emery tried to fight its way back into the game in the third set, but came up short once more, 25-22, to lose in three sets.

Hallie Winn led the Spartans with 12 assists, six blocks and five kills. Bralin Wilde logged another solid game with six digs and five kills, both team-highs. She also added four blocks. Madisyn Childs tallied four kills and four blocks in the contests.

Emery (6-7, 2-4) will continue on the road to take on South Sevier (4-12, 2-3) on Thursday. The Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Rams 3-0 at home earlier in the season.