Emery Volleyball Defeats Carbon in Four Sets

The Carbon Dinos Volleyball team hosted the Emery Spartans for their first matchup of the season. Emery came into the game with a 3-3 region record and Carbon came in at 2-4. As the festivities began, the student sections filled up for each team, with both counties coming together for an exciting match.

The match started with an early run by Emery, going up 8-0 in the first set. Carbon would begin to come back shortening the gap with a 15-10 score. The Spartans would continue to play smart, eventually winning the set, 25-14.

Carbon was ready to even the score, coming out with the lead in set two, 8-3. The Lady Spartans fought back, eventually tying the match at 16 apiece. The battle would continue as both squads played fiercely, going back and forth until they were tied at 24. Emery scored again to take the lead, as Kali Jensen assisted Jabry Sharp for the kill, giving Emery the early two set lead.

In set three, both teams battled again, going point-for-point with one another for the entire set. The teams would have no more than a two-point lead during the entire set, until it was even at 24 once again. Carbon would gain the lead from a kill by Bella Simkins. The set would end in Carbon’s favor after a nice block, for a score by Harley Hopes.

In set four, the Lady Spartans had taken the early lead 14-7. Continuing to score and rally, taking a 22-10 lead. Demi Pitchforth would put the nail in the coffin scoring the last point for Emery, giving them the win 3-1.

The teams will meet once more in Castle Dale, on Sept. 22. Before then, Emery will travel to face Richfield and Delta next week. Carbon will also have two away matches against North Sanpete and Juab.