Emery Volleyball Defeats No. 2 Ranked Hawks

The Emery Spartan volleyball team made their way to North Sanpete on Tuesday night for a region match against the number two ranked volleyball team in 3A. The Hawks have had a great year thus far, only falling to the undefeated number one ranked Canyon View.

The Lady Spartans competed well, but would fall in set one, 25-18. They answered back in set two after a tough back and forth, winning 25-22, evening the score. They continued with their momentum, gaining an early 15-7 lead in set three, eventually getting the go ahead set win, 25-12.

Moving onto set four, the Emery squad trailed 19-11, as they tried to rally and comeback. They would get close, but would fall, tying up the score at two apiece, 25-21. The match would come down to the final set, as both teams were hungry for the win.

Emery was behind 13-10, before the teams eventually tied at 14, making it a win-by-two scenario. The Lady Spartans fought hard, making great plays, dealing a big spike that deflected off of two Lady Hawk defenders, giving Emery the big upset win. The set ended with a score of 19-17, giving the Lady Spartans the match win, 3-2.

Emery improves to 7-5 in region play as they are set to compete in the SVC South Sevier Valley Tournament over the upcoming weekend, followed by a match against the number one ranked Canyon view on Oct. 15, in Cedar City.