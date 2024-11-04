Emery Volleyball Falls in State Quarterfinals

The defending state champions, Emery volleyball, made their way to UVU for the 3A state championship tournament over the weekend. Emery came into the tournament as the fifth-ranked team, as they were set to play the Providence Hall Patriots on day one.

The Lady Spartans came out strong in the first set winning 25-11. Another big win in set two, 25-12, followed. The Patriots fought back in set three, but the Emery squad would earn the sweep, 25-21.

The win would advance them to the Quarterfinals for a match against the number four ranked Morgan Trojans. The two teams had not played each other during the regular season and were matched up pretty evenly.

The two teams had an amazing battle, going back and forth, as each team put it all on the court, with hopes of advancing to the Semifinals. Set one went to Morgan, 25-22. Emery would snag the next two sets, 25-22 and 29-27. Morgan evened the score in set four, winning 25-19.

This brought the match to the fifth and final set. Once more, the teams gave it their all, looking to get to 15 before their opponent. Unfortunately, the ball would bounce in Morgan’s direction, as they brought home the win in set five, 15-12.

Morgan would go on to take fourth place, behind the third place North Sanpete Hawks. The Richfield Wildcats had a great run, earning two upsets in the tournament, as they earned the state championship runner up. The Canyon View Falcons were crowned as the 2024-25 3A volleyball state champions.

The Emery team had a great year, finishing 8-6 in Region 12 and 17-13 overall. Seniors Jabry Sharp, Kali Jensen, Madie Cummings, Allison Johansen, Maleeya Mecham Demi Pitchforth and Kate Nielson will not be returning to the team next year.

Three juniors are on the roster, meaning the team will be young and up-and-coming in future seasons to come.