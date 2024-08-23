Emery Volleyball Gets the Win at Home *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Spartan volleyball team played their first match at home on Wednesday against the non-region opponent, Duchesne Eagles. In the opening set of the match, the game was back and forth, though the Eagles would overcome the Spartans with a 25-23 set win.

The Emery squad were ridden of the jitters as they came out in the second set, with a dominant win, 25-8. In set three, the Lady Spartans built a good cushion, but the Eagles fought back, getting to the 20 mark. Emery buckled down and won the set, 25-20. In set four, the set would go down to the wire with some great performances on both sides. The Lady Spartans would get the win by two, giving them the 3-1 set victory and their first win of the season.

Emery will be competing in tournament in Juab over the weekend on August 23 and 24. In day one, they are set to face the Altamont Longhorns (0-1), Grand Red Devils (0-1) and the Jordan Beetdiggers (0-6). Their opponents on Saturday will be determined on their play Friday. Then they are back at home on August 27, for their first region match of the season against the Richfield Wildcats (1-4).