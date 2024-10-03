Emery Volleyball Pulls Off the Comeback Against Manti

The Emery Volleyball team made their way to Manti on Tuesday night for a region matchup with the Manti Templars. Both teams were sitting with a 4-5 region record. Emery won in their first meeting in Castle Dale, three sets to zero. This time around, Manti was feeling more comfortable on their home turf.

The match began with the Templars winning in set one, 25-18, followed by the win in set two, with the exact same score. The Lady Spartans settled down in set three, not allowing Manti to get the sweep with the win, 25-16.

In the next set, the match went down to the wire, with both teams going back-and-forth. The Emery squad would pull of the close win in set four, 26-24, bringing the match to the fifth and final set. The teams began where they left off, bringing on another tough battle, but Emery would achieve the comeback victory on the road, winning set five, 15-12.

Emery is now sitting at fourth in the region, behind Canyon View (10-0), North Sanpete (8-2) and Richfield (6-4). Heading into the last month of the season, they will face the Juab Wasps next in Castle Dale on Thursday. This will be followed by a back-to-back against Uintah on Friday, for a non-region matchup.