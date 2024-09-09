Emery Volleyball Sweeps Manti in Three Close Sets

The Emery Spartans volleyball team hosted the Manti Templars on Thursday for a region match. Emery came into the game with a heartbreaking loss to the Delta Rabbits in a very close five-set match. Manti was also coming off of a loss to the North Sanpete Hawks.

Manti and Emery battled it out in the first set, going the distance, fortunately ending in the Lady Spartans favor, 26-24. Set two would also go to Emery, with a score of 25-19. The third and final set was another one that was down to the wire, as the Lady Spartans won with a score of 26-24.

The Templars earned the Spartans respect in the tough three-set battle. Manti drops to 1-2 in the region and Emery improves to 2-1. Kali Jensen had 26 assists in the match to go with her eight digs, two kills and two aces. Kate Neilson finished the night with nine kills, two aces, two blocks and eight digs.

Jabry Sharp ended the night with 15 digs, seven kills, two aces and a block. Maleeya Mecham had 13 digs and a couple aces in the match. KaBree Gordon had 13 digs and Allison Johansen finished the match with six digs, five kills, an ace and a block. Demi Pitchforth had six kills, two blocks and a couple digs in the Lady Spartans second region win of the season.

The squad will travel to Nephi next for a match against the Juab Wasps. The Wasps are sitting at the bottom of the standings with an 0-3 region record. Emery is tied with North Sanpete and Delta with a 2-1 record, and Canyon View is the only undefeated region team at 3-0 sitting atop the Region 12 standings.