Emery Walks It Off

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans were looking to bounce back after dropping their first region game on Tuesday. South Sevier, on the other hand, picked up right where it left off and scored once in the first inning and once in the second.

The Rams eventually went up 3-0 before Emery’s bats woke up. Three singles in the fifth led to two runs, making it a 3-2 game. South Sevier got a run back in the sixth, however, and went back up by two.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jace Mangum came through with a clutch, two-out double to bring home the tying run. The Spartans held the Rams scoreless in the seventh and went to the bottom half with a chance to put the game way.

Two leadoff singles put the pressure on the Rams. South Sevier induced two straight outs and needed just one more to force extras. Luke Stilson had different plans, though, and singled home the winning run to complete the Spartans’ comeback, 5-4.

The Spartans compiled 13 hits, including three from Wade Stilson and three from Jace Mangum. Oakley Alton threw six innings and gave up three earned runs while Ryker Jensen pitched a perfect seventh.

Emery (10-4, 5-1) has a chance to overtake Carbon in the region standings as it will play the Dinos (12-6, 6-0) twice this week. The rivals will meet on Tuesday in Castle Dale and again on Friday in Price. Friday’s contest will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.