Emery Wins at Home Over Carbon Softball

In the first meeting of the two teams this year, the Carbon and Emery softball teams were set to play on a cold, windy afternoon on Thursday.

Carbon would strike first, scoring in the top of the second, in which Emery would answer right back in the bottom of the second with one. Emery would score two more in the next inning, followed by another two in the fourth, bringing their lead to three after four innings. Both teams would score again, though the gap stayed the same with the Emery Lady Spartans bringing home the victory, 6-3.

Kallee Lake pitched all seven for Emery, ending the game with seven strikeouts, 10 hits and three runs scored. For Carbon, Kylan Sorenson faced 21 batters, getting three strikeouts in her four innings. Danica Adams finished out the game, taking out six batters by strikeout in her two innings pitched.

For the Lady Spartans, Rhegan Rhoten had a great game hitting the ball. She finished the game with a home run, a double and an RBI. Katelyn Nielson also had a double in the game, two stolen bases and scored an RBI. Kallee Lake ended her night with a couple RBIs and Brooklyn Ekker had three stolen bases in the game.

On the Lady Dinos side, Samantha Riddle had a big home run, along with two double and two RBIs. Adri Abeyta had a triple in the game, Brielle Sandoval had a double and Brailee Peterson scored the third RBI. Sorenson had three hits in the game, but was left on base on all three accounts.

Carbon will face the North Sanpete Hawks on Tuesday for a region matchup. Emery will try and keep their undefeated region record against the Richfield Wildcats on Tuesday as well.