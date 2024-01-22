Emery Wrestlers Battle for the Buckle, Look Forward to Senior and Alumni Night This Week

Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

By Julie Johansen

Emery High wrestlers attended the Battle for the Buckle, a 10-team Round Robin tournament in Spanish Fork, over the weekend. Still struggling with empty weights on the roster, thus giving forfeit points to their opponents, Emery varsity ended up in sixth place behind Spanish Fork, Hurricane, Crimson Cliff, JV All-Stars and Payson. The Spartans were victorious over Bingham, Maple Mountain, Alta and Green Canyon in the Round Robin.

Emery grapplers shining at the tournament included Damon Farley (150 pounds) with a 7-2 record, and Ryan Collard (126) and Hazen Meccariello (165) with 6-3 win/loss scores.

Tayden Allen, Boden Christman, Devon Byars and Ty Christiansen had a 5-4 record for the tournament. Other scores were Joe Rubio and Mason Stewart, 4-5; Corbin Jensen, 4-4; Derrick Birch and Dixon Peacock, 3-6.

Emery’s top wrestler at 113 pounds, Monty Christiansen, was unable to compete at this tourney because of the “Too Many Touches” stipulation by the Utah High School Activities Association.

All eight wrestlers on the JV roster placed in their separate tournament. This included two second places from Rayden Ewell and Whit Weber, a third place for Hesston McArthur, and a fourth-place finish for Trace World. Hazard Perry and Michael Ilijic placed fifth, while Sam Mesler and Trae Pope both finished sixth. The JV team finished the tournament in fourth place.

There will be two dual meets this week for the team, including Union on Tuesday evening in Roosevelt, then Senior and Alumni Night on Thursday as the Spartans compete against Maple Mountain at home. Dinner will start at 5 p.m. and will cost $7 per individual and $35 per family. A full night of action will follow.