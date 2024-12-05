Emery Wrestlers Squeeze by Richfield

By Julie Johansen

The Emery Spartan wrestling squad welcomed the Richfield Wildcats to the Spartan Center for a dual match on Wednesday Dec. 4. Fourteen Junior Varsity matches started the evening, with Spartans winning all but two of them. Exhibition matches between the Girl’s Wrestling Squad then filled the mat.

Varsity matches began with Emery receiving 12 points in the light weight division classes of 106 and 113, as Richfield had no wrestlers in these weight classes. Ryder Rollins at 120 won by a fall, Dixon Peacock at 126 also pinned his man. Corbin Jensen – 138 won by a decision and Rayden Ewell – 144 also pinned his man for a win.

In the heavier weight class, Hazen Meccariello at 175 won with a fall, helping the Emery Squad win by the narrow margin of two points with a 39 to 37 victory over Richfield.