Emery Wrestlers Start Season Strong

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

By Julie Johansen

The Emery High wrestling team started the new season strong, defeating Manti 54-30 on Wednesday. Eight of the Spartans pinned their opponents and one grappler received a bye in the pre-Thanksgiving matchup.

Those winning by pin were Dixon Peacock (106), Corbin Jensen (113), Derrick Birch (120), Merritt Meccariello (126), Hayden Christiansen (132), Tavyn Allred (150), Bowden Christman (157) and Greg Suwyn (190).

Devon Byars received forfeit points as Manti did not have an opponent at this weight. Meanwhile, Emery lacked wrestlers in the 215 and 285 weight classes, but the team has hopes that injuries and illness will soon end and these spots will be filled.

Five JV wrestlers, including Damon Farley, Case Turner, Oumar Diarra, Gavin Bernard and Dalton Birch, also pinned their opponents. In an exhibition match, Dane Sitterud pinned the Manti wrestler.

The next match for the Spartans will be at Emery High on Tuesday, Nov. 29 against Delta.