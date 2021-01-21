Emery Wrestling Honors 12 at Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

Twelve Emery Spartan senior wrestlers were called to the mat with their parents to receive honors from the wrestling team and coaches on Wednesday evening. Those wrestlers included Kove Johansen, Adian Mortensen, Zane Funk, Jarrin Allen, J. W. Oveson, Bryar Meccariello, Jacob Ewell, Drake Mangum, Dwain Farley, Hunter Hopes, Braden Howard and Colton Boren. The team chose to recognize teammate Braden Howard, who was quarantined because of the virus, by putting his picture and singlet on their “take down dummy” so he could be included in the evening.

The wrestling team also thanked their managers (stat girls), cheerleaders, production staff, principals and sponsors, and all the coaches. The wrestlers presented them with gifts of appreciation.

Before the senior honor ceremony, Emery’s junior varsity wrestlers were victorious in 11 of 14 matches against the Union High School team. Those JV wrestlers getting a “W” were Jarrin Allen, Colten Boren, Dane Sitterud, Zane Funk, Jexton Woodhouse, Adian Mortensen, Bradyn Atwood, Dalton Birch. Jacob Ewell, Alex Messler and Isaac Jensen.

During the varsity competition, the Spartans scored 64 points to the Union Cougars’ mere 15 points. Monty Christiansen (106), Merritt Meccariello (113), Byron Christiansen (126), Bryar Meccariello (152), Tyler Stilson (160), Hayes Dalton (182), Kove Johansen (195), Easton Thornley (220) and James Richardson (285) all won with a fall. Dwain Farley (132) was victorious by a major decision.

Next up, the Spartan team will travel to Duchesne on Thursday evening. They are preparing for divisionals at the Sevier Valley Center on Feb. 5 and the state competition at Utah Valley University on Feb. 12 and 13.