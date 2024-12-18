Emery Youngsters Enjoy Annual Shop-With-A-Cop

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) once again successfully spread Christmas cheer with their annual Shop-With-A-Cop event. Those that were invited to participate made the trek over to Walmart in Price.

“We had such a great time last night taking 24 Emery County children shopping,” the ECSO shared on Tuesday afternoon. “You can tell from the smiles that it was a huge success!”

The sheriff’s office expressed honor in having Miss Utah Teen Volunteer Haivyn Pitchforth on hand to visit with the children, while also presenting each with a Christmas stocking that was jam-packed with treats. The program is funded entirely by donations and the ECSO wished to recognize the 2024 donors.

They are UMWA Local 6363 and UMWA Local 2176, A Wee Bit Wicked, Utah Police Civilian Association, Walmart Spark Good, Price Elks Lodge #1550, Huntington City, Castleview Hospital, Bev Draughon, Betty Moore, Marvin Luke and Wade and Kim Riley.

“We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of donations this year and appreciate you all so much. From all of us at the Emery County Sheriff’s Office – – MERRY CHRISTMAS,” the ECSO concluded.