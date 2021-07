ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler.

Calling all 1st – 8th graders! On July 21-22, Emery football will be hosting its annual football camp. The cost is $30 per participant, and in return each party will receive instruction on football fundamentals and a camp shirt.

The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. both days with registration starting at 8 a.m. on July 21. Every participant will also have the opportunity to take part in the kick/punt/pass competition on Aug. 6.