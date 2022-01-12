Emery Youth Impress at Arizona Nationals Stockshow

By Cassie Thatcher

Six youth from Elmo recently participated in the Arizona Nationals Livestock Show in Phoenix, Arizona. All youth showed well in both market classes and showmanship classes.

Jaxsten Thayn took second place in the junior judging contest with more than 70 youth competing. Devlin Thatcher took third place in 4-H Creed Speaking beginner division as well as reserve champion in the poster division.

Participating youth included Devlin Thatcher, Deri Thatcher, Dazi Thatcher, Jaxsten Thayn, Haiden Thayn and Aceden Thayn. The Arizona Nationals took place Dec. 26-31.