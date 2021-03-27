Emery’s Big Leap

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 12 golf was back at it on Thursday at Mountain View. The Lady Spartans made a huge improvement, dropping their team score by 44 strokes. That’s an average of 11 strokes per player.

Angie Nielson led the way with a 100-stroke round followed by Lindsay Maggie (103), Maci Nielson (104) and Janika Beagley (110). With the effort, Emery secured second place.

Richfield remains the team to beat, featuring three of the top four golfers in the region. The Wildcats scored 343 points, led by Becca Poulsen (80).

Carbon’s lone golfer, Savanna Rassmussen, shot a 99 on the round.