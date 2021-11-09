Emery’s First Home Meet

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans are back in the pool and hosted their first meet of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 2 when Carbon, Richfield and South Sevier came to town. Both Carbon and Emery showed that they are ready to compete with dominating performances throughout the day.

The Lady Dinos swept the relay events, the 200 and 400 free, and the 200 medley, taking first in each. Emery, on the other hand, won the 200 medley and free while taking second in the 400 free.

The Spartans topped the rest of the boys with 329.5 points. Richfield (259.5) came in second with Carbon (202) in third. Likewise, the Lady Dinos ended in first with 375 points while Emery finished in second with 292 points.

Girls’ Events

Spartan Abby Johansen took first in the 100 fly. She also finished first in the 200 free while Dinos Katelyn Bower, Ada Bradford, Alyssa Chamberlain, Ellie Hanson and Evie Halk finished third through seventh, respectively. In the 200 IM, Tyrca Jaramillo (CHS) took first with Katie McCandless (EHS) in second, Aspen Jensen (EHS) in fourth and Ivie Sorensen (EHS) in sixth.

Carbon and Emery proved they were the fastest sprinters in the 50 free. Thalyn Lyman took first by nearly a second for Carbon. Then came Aubrey Guymon (EHS), Hadley Bower (CHS), Sydney Carter (EHS), Emery Lyman (CHS) and Cambrie Jensen (EHS). Tying for seventh in the race were Dino teammates Taylor Secor and Mia Crompton.

Guymon later touched first in the 100 free, beating her personal best time by nearly three seconds. In addition, Carter came in second with Bower in third, Jaramillo in fourth, Katelyn Bower in fifth and Cambrie Jensen in sixth.

The Lady Dinos rocked the 500 free. Bradford came in first with Logan Odendahl in second. Also, Hanson finished in fourth and Lindsie Fausett finished in fifth. Emery’s Sorenson ended in seventh. Then, in the 100 back, Chamberlain took first with Halk in third, Aspen Jensen (EHS) in fourth, Mollie Horsley (CHS) in fifth, Brittany Huff (CHS) in sixth, Kelsey Thomas (EHS) in seventh and McCandless in eighth.

In the final individual race, the 100 breast, Carley Young (EHS) took first. Crompton came in second with Ember Lyman in fourth, Lilian Seeley (CHS) in fifth, Odendahl in sixth, Purity Mason (EHS) in seventh and Jennacie Jeffery (CHS) in eighth.

Boys’ Events

Carbon grabbed the top two spots in the 200 free with Gabe Ibanez and Spencer Tullis. Kade Larsen (EHS) finished third with two more Dinos, Jackson Thayn and Austin Horsley, on his tail in fourth and fifth. Parker Jensen and Jacob Stewart then ended in sixth and seventh for Emery.

Ibanez later won the 500 free as well, while Alex Frederick (EHS) came in second. The Spartans filled up the 200 IM with Jacob Fauver in second, Kyler Minchey in third, Frederick in fourth and Tyler Frandsen in fifth.

In the 50 free, Dax Minchey (EHS) was just edged out to take second. Dallin Watson (CHS) came in fourth while Bryant Durrant (EHS) finished in fifth. Minchey redeemed himself in the 100 free, grabbing first with teammate Fauver in second. Camden Chamberlain and Tullis finished third and fourth, respectively, for the Dinos.

Emery’s Kegley Terry took first in the 100 fly. He also finished first in the 100 back while Chamberlain came in fourth, Tommy Dalpiaz (CHS) in fifth, Will Stilson (EHS) in sixth, Griffin Bernard (EHS) in seventh and Nick Lake (EHS) in eighth. Lastly, in the 100 breast, Dallin Watson (CHS) came in third, Frandsen came in fifth, Parker Jensen (EHS) came in sixth and Quade Wood came in eighth.

Up next, the two teams will head to the Cedar Invite this weekend.