After winning three straight sets against Canyon View, the Spartans made it look even easier when Ogden stepped on the court. Emery blitzed the Tigers in the first set, 25-4.

The thumping set the tone for the rest of the match, and the Spartans never looked back. They won 25-16 in the second and delivered the fatal blow, 25-12, in the third.

The competition will only get tougher as the Spartans are onto the semis. They will play the defending champion, Union, tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. on Court 2.