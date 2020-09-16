Emery’s Near Upset

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans visited the region-leader’s house in Richfield. The Lady Wildcats were a perfect 3-0 in region play while Emery (1-2) was sitting in fourth place before the first serve.

The home team controlled the first set, taking it 25-16 over Emery. The Lady Spartans battled back in the second set to win by the same score. In the third set, Emery gained a late lead and held off Richfield 25-21.

The Lady Spartans needed just one more set to complete the upset, but were unable to find a rhythm. Richfield stormed back by a score of 25-13 in the fourth set and 15-2 in the fifth. The Lady Wildcats came from behind to remain undefeated in the region, defeating Emery 3-2.

The Spartans recorded 36 team kills and 18 team blocks. Bralin Wilde led the way with 14 kills and 11 blocks. Hallie Winn (14), Brynne Gordon (12) and Shayleigh Hrienson (10) all reached double-digits in digs. Winn and Baylee Jacobson tallied 21 and 14 assists, respectively, while freshman Karliegh Stilson added three aces.

Emery (5-6, 1-3) will take on San Juan (5-7, 0-4) on Thursday in the Spartan Center.