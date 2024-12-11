Emery’s Relentless Defense Earns Win in Region Opener

The Delta Rabbits visited the Spartan Center for the first region game of the season for both teams. The Rabbits were coming off of the first win of the season over the Millard Eagles, 45-37.

The game started out even, at seven points each with two minutes left in the first quarter, as both teams were trying to get in rhythm. Kali Jensen was then the spark to get things going for Emery. Jensen made a three, stole the ball, assisted her teammate’s score and made another three pointer. This was done all in under a minute, forcing Delta to call a timeout.

The quarter ended with the Spartans in control at a 10-point lead. The defense was tough again in the second, holding the Rabbits to seven points in the quarter, ending the half at 33-14. Emery had a great rotation, getting many of the team in for some varsity experience.

The game ended with a great region opening performance from the Spartans, where the defense was looking tough, finishing the night with 19 steals. The team rebounded well, earning 33 as a team during the game.

Jensen ended her tremendous performance with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals. Katelyn Nielson scored great as well, earning points consistently in the post. Ending the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

Saige Curtis had six points, three steals and a couple assists for the Spartans. Carlie Hurst finished with five points and a steal. Megan Stilson was all over the court with four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Skylee Guymon had four points as well, along with three steals, three assists and two rebounds. Jabry Sharp had five rebounds in the contest, Aleeyah Cowley had three rebounds and a block. KaBree Gordon and Elly Stilson finished with a couple points, an assist and a steal.

Emery will look to continue another great team performance next up as they travel to Richfield for another region matchup against the Wildcats. Richfield is sitting at 3-5 overall this season, as they won their region opener against Manti, 53-39.