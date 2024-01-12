Emery’s Slump Continues

The Spartans, who started the year off strong, have hit a few bumps in the road since the new year began. After an amazing nine-game winning streak, the Spartans have had trouble closing out some close games.

On Wednesday night, the Canyon View Falcons (9-4) came to town for Emery’s fifth region game of the year. Emery was having trouble finding the bottom of the basket in the first half of the game as the Falcons would outscore them 32-21.

In the second half, Emery started hitting some shots, getting as close as six points behind Canyon View. But, every time they would go on a nice run, the Falcons were there to go on a run of their own. The frustrated Spartans would eventually lose the game by a score of 78-61.

Emery falls to 10-4 on the season, going 2-3 in region play, which unfortunately drops them to the fourth spot in the 3A Region 12 standings. Now on a three-game skid, the boys are sure to be learning how to handle these high-pressure moments. The Spartans have nine more region games on their schedule, with plenty of time to crawl back up the rankings.

The Spartans look to get back on track with a win against the Carbon Dinos in the crosstown rivalry matchup on Friday night in the Spartan Center.