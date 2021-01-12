Emery’s Struggles Continue on the Road

ETV stock photo by Dusty Butler

After a frustrating night against Richfield, the Spartans rushed back to the court to play Layton Christian Academy (LCA) on Saturday afternoon. A change in venue did not help the Spartans as they quickly fell behind the Eagles.

LCA flew off to a 31-19 lead after one quarter and led by 20, 40-20, at halftime. The Eagles added to their lead in the third quarter, extending it to 31 points. Emery had its best quarter in the fourth, but the game was already decided. LCA dominated the Spartans 79-57.

Treven Brazier and Riggs Griffin each shot the ball well and finished with 17 points apiece. However, Emery turned the ball over 19 times, tied for its worst mark of the season.

The Spartans (2-7, 0-1) will have four days to prepare for an important rivalry match with Carbon (6-3, 1-0) on Friday night in the Spartan Center. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.