Emery’s Youth Football Camp Approaching

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery High football will be hosting a youth football camp later this month. Current players and coaches will teach technique and skills for future Spartans.

Registration will be at the football field on July 21 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The camp will last two days on July 21-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The fee will be $30 for single entrance or $25 per child with siblings.

Participants should bring their own cleats and water bottles for safety. A camp shirt will be given to all participants.

More information on the upcoming camp can be found on the flyer below.