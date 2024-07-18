Employers Encouraged to be a Recovery Positive Workplace

Michael Schade, in support of USARA, has created a community service project aimed at helping those that are in recovery toward beginning or advancing their second chances in life.

Through a recovery-positive workplace that believes in second chances, those that are working to establish themselves can find steady jobs. Schade believes that the opportunity for employment is detrimental in creating structure. Schade is encouraging employers to consider hiring individuals that are in recovery and getting back on their feet while participating in the courts.

In the beginning phases of Drug Court, an individual in participation will likely have six classes that are scheduled throughout the week for the first 20 weeks. The classes change as they progress through the phases and individuals are required to complete five phases while in the Drug Court program.

Through the program, there is also a requirement to take random UA’s and the timeframe to complete them is between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for males, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for females. Drug Court participants will likely have court on the first and third Wednesdays from roughly 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the latest. These are all things that employers should bear in mind.

Those that are willing to be placed on a list that is given to individuals with court requirements when they attend orientation are encouraged to do so. This would not guarantee employment, but would assist in narrowing down the organizations that are willing to work with Drug Court requirements.

Employers that are on board can be provided with a 6″ peel-on window sticker that says “Recovery Positive Workplace”. To be added to the list, email mersades.morgan@myusara.com or mikeschade90w@gmail.com.