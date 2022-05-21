EMS Week Observed by Emery County Commissioners

ETV News stock photo

By Julie Johansen

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week was observed by the Emery County Commissioners as they made their inaugural Commissioners’ Award at their May 19 meeting. The award was presented to Seth Gardner, an outstanding EMT.

Gardner was the first EMT on site when the bus crashed on I-70 between the Moore and Miller Canyon’s exits last winter. He had the skills and leadership to ensure every injury and passenger was taken care of properly. Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk remarked that Gardner had a fantastic response.

The commissioners reminded those in attendance that EMTs are not employees, but volunteers. They also thanked secretary Jan Olsen for putting the signs around the county and other activities to acknowledge EMS Week.

Following this, the monthly Safety Minute Presentation was given by deputy Shaun Bell. He demonstrated an automated external defibrillator (AED) that the deputies pack with them at all times. The AEDs are designed to analyze the heart rhythm and, if needed, give a shock to help restore the heart to normal rhythm. The device gives instructions on proper use and Bell told the commission that there are two AEDs in the administration building.

Safety gift cards were then awarded to Suzanne Anderson, Susan Hess, Kale Allred, Clarence Smith, Stony Jensen and Shaylee Richards. Commissioner Lynn Sitterud thanked all employees for working safely with no loss-of-time accidents.

Next, four bids for the libraries website design were opened. They will be reviewed and awarded to the lowest qualified bidder.

Robert Jensen from the Southeast Utah Association of Local Governments updated the commissioners on the happenings in the senior world. He spoke about the mobile meal vehicle being built, stating that it should be delivered by the end of June. There have been delays for other senior buses but one should eventually be here.

He then began to discuss the Green River Senior Center. Since they lost their cook to COVID-19, they have been struggling to keep the meals for the seniors. The discussion led to the conclusion that they need to have the same services that are given in western Emery County.

Jensen said he would do some surveying to see how they could best serve the seniors in Green River. He also said that someone requested using the commercial kitchen of the senior center. The commission asked that he let them know how they can be of assistance.

The Emery County Travel Bureau then requested ratification of a request for proposals for marketing that has been advertised. They are wanting to move away from the tagline “The Playground is Open” and move into a more responsible tourism motto “Leave it Swell.”

When asked why monies that were given to assist with events within the county is not happening anymore, Adriana Chimaras explained that TRT and TRCC funds must be used for marketing and funding local events did not follow state guidelines. It was explained to her that 70 to 80% of county residents do not want to increase tourists to the mountains or desert.

She answered that they are trying to improve the quality of visitorship to have them stay longer here and increase the economy of local businesses. Commissioner Kent Wilson said he could only vote for ratification if 80 to 90% of the marketing would be focused on Green River due to that being where the majority of the transient room taxes come from.

Next, Big Mountain Lodge was granted the Main Street award. The Russian Olive eradication grant was also approved. It was in the amount of $68,000 and must be used between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

To conclude, the commissioners expressed their appreciation and excitement in receiving the energy award from the Utah One Summit for their work in establishing the San Rafael Energy Research Center.