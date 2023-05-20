End-of-Year Concert Features All Choirs at Emery High

By Julie Johansen

Emery High choirs presented their final concert for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday evening. Conducted by instructor David Bird and accompanied by Rexanne Huntsman, each choir performed their own numbers and combined for a final presentation.

The beginning ladies choir sang three songs to start the evening. They were followed by the beginning men’s choir, which featured a trio performance. The combined men’s choir were then accompanied by Elizabeth Carroll on the drums and Jacob Fauver on the bass guitar for two numbers.

The advanced men’s choir was followed by the advanced women’s group, each favoring the audience with two numbers. At this point in the concert, four soloists that competed at state each sang their competition numbers. The soloists were Elizabeth Carroll, Jessamyn Ashby, Kaden Guymon and Jacob Fauver.

Following the soloists, the concert choir sang three numbers and were then joined on the risers with all of the choirs for the final number.