Energetic Dinos Show Promise

ETV News stock photo by Traci Bishop

It was a busy week last week for the Dinos as they played three games in four days. They started it off with a 6-0 thumping at Parowan.

Beverly Lancaster and Kinley Cowdell led the charge with two goals and one assist each. Kacie Brady and Allie Smith accounted for a goal apiece while Jezmin Pressett and Mia Crompton each recorded an assist. In addition, Emma Flemmet logged seven saves in her shutout performance.

Carbon then returned home and rode its momentum into halftime with a 3-2 lead over Union. The Cougars held tough and found the equalizer in the final 40 minuets to force extra time. In the extra period, the Lady Dinos came through with another goal to win 4-3. Pressett, Smith, Bailey Johnson and Chalice Rahaula all scored for Carbon while Lancaster had two assists. Brady and Cowedell also logged an assist each in the extra-time thriller.

Flemmet was all over the place on Thursday in Uintah. Whether it was a case of tired legs, a stiff 5A opponent or a combination of both, the Dinos struggled against the Utes. Flemmet did her best to keep it close to the tune of 14 saves, but the chances were too great as Uintah took it 4-0.

Carbon (3-2) will get a bit of a break as its lone game this week is at Grantsville (0-1) on Thursday.