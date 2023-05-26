Energy West Mine Reunion Scheduled for June 10

By Julie Johansen

Energy West Mining Company is hosting a summer reunion for all former employees. This includes employees of any prior companies or affiliates. These companies could be American Coal, Emery Mining, UP&L Mining, Trail Mountain or Cottonwood Mine. Those who worked in the warehouse or main office are also invited.

The reunion is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at Little Bear Campground in Huntington Canyon. The group will meet from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with lunch at noon. Meat will be provided and participants are asked to bring a potluck side dish as well as a lawn chair with stories and memories to share.

An RSVP by May 31 is requested. Reservations can be reported to Maxine Fielder at (435) 749-0968, Lori Ann Larsen at (435) 749-9367, Mike Durrant at (435) 650-9768 or Gary Olsen at 851-0608.