Enhanced Benefits for USU Students, Faculty and Staff at the Prehistoric Museum

Press Release

As part of USU Eastern, the Prehistoric Museum is already free to visit for all USU students and employees. Staff and faculty can even bring their immediate family. Just present your USU ID card at the front desk and you are free to explore the museum for as long as you’d like (even until 7 p.m. three days per week with our new extended hours!).

Now, to further show our appreciation for all the hardworking employees and students at USU, the museum is also offering a 10% discount on anything in our gift shop, including toys, books, clothing and collectibles, with a current USU ID. (Artwork on display in the special exhibits gallery is not included). Stop in today to discover some dinosaurs and pick up a gift for yourself or a loved one.

Do you want unlimited admission to the museum and a discount on all items in our shop but are not affiliated with USU? The museum membership program provides those same benefits (and more) at a very affordable price. The cost is just $25 for an individual and $40 for a family, and there are even greater benefits at one of our premier membership levels, starting at $100. Find out more at eastern.usu.edu/museum/involved/membership