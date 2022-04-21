Enhancing Happenings at Cottonwood Elementary Library

By Julie Johansen

The library at Cottonwood Elementary has some exciting things happening that enhance the students’ library experiences. The school recently received funding through a DTNL grant to purchase a new 3D printer. This was desperately needed as the last one had become worn out.

The new and improved 3D printer will allow the students to print the creations they design in TinkerCad during STEAM Makers and Maker Space Recess. This will take the library to new heights.

Also happening at the Cottonwood library is Mrs. Carroll’s Amazing Book Club, which meets each Wednesday during noon recess so students can have additional access to reading time during the school day. In the month of April, “Book Rock Partners” was created and donated by a local rock painter Connie Smith.

The students who choose to participate in the book club during April were entered into a drawing for these “Book Rock Partner” bundles. Bridger Healy, Brock Jewkes and Brooklyn Eggleston were the winners last week. Congratulations!