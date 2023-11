Marsha’s Kitchen Table of Helper is presenting a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community.

The dinner will be hosted at the Avalon House Kitchen, located at 178 South Main Street in Helper, on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The dinner will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. that day and delivery is available for the homebound and elderly.

Those that are interested in obtaining more information may call (435) 472-2253.