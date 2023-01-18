Enjoy a Night of Jazz with Carbon High

Carbon High School (CHS) bands are bringing a fun opportunity for the community to enjoy a night out before Valentine’s Day.

A jazz night is being hosted at the high school, featuring the CHS Jazz Band, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. A spaghetti dinner and dessert will be provided with an advance ticket purchase. Tickets are available for $12 per person or $20 per couple.

Tickets that are purchased at the door will not include dinner and will be $8 for one person and $12 per couple. All of the proceeds that are raised during this event will benefit the Carbon High band program.

Those interested in tickets may purchase them here.