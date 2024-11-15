Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal with Ponderosa Grill

For the last handful of years, Ponderosa Grill in Huntington has opened their doors on Thanksgiving day and invited any and all that are interested to enjoy the holiday with them.

Those that attend this meal will find all the usual fixings that are traditionally on a Thanksgiving table, such as turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, rolls, pie and more. If there is something that is desired that isn’t offered, they will do their best to accommodate.

Many have reached out to owners Jim and Sarah Gordon and asked what can be done to help, to which the answer is that Ponderosa will gladly take any volunteer help, as the event has become a large endeavor. Serving, washing dishes, helping to clean up afterward or help with deliveries are all options.

Speaking of, those that are not able to join them in person can still enjoy the meal, as deliveries are offered. This meal will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 28.

It is preferred to have those interested call in and find out which available time would be best to attend. However, the Gordon’s stress that even if a call is not made, everyone is welcome to come in and enjoy the meal regardless. Sarah stated that many choose to stay the entirety of the time, as it is such an enjoyable environment.

“We are happy to have as many as will come and would like to come,” Jim shared.

Those that are willing to volunteer their time during the meal can contact Ruth Ann Ekker at (435) 749-1233. The restaurant can be contacted for volunteer efforts or to schedule a time to eat at (435) 687-3663.