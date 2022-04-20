Enjoy Dark Skies Week in Helper

As announced during the Helper City Council meeting on April 7, the city plans to celebrate the upcoming Dark Skies Week with a plethora of fun activities.

This will begin on Friday, April 22 with planets for viewing in various businesses on Helper’s Main Street along with a dark skies story time in the library beginning at 11 a.m. On Saturday, April 23, there will be a solar walk along the river walkway beginning at the mining exhibit at 5 p.m.

Also on Saturday will be a star viewing in the Mountain View Cemetery parking lot, weather permitting. If that is not able to take place, there will be an alternate educational event at the Rio Theater. Continuing, on Wednesday, April 27, there will be a discussion on dark skies, lighting and safety, though the time for this has not been announced.

Those that share photos on social media with a planet on Main Street, on the solar walk or any of the other activities are also invited to share it to the Helper City Library Facebook page.