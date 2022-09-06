Enjoy Green River’s History with the Emery County Historical Society

The Emery County Historical Society has planned a special excursion during its September meeting. This will be to the ever-popular Green River Melon Days celebration and the John Wesley Powell River History Museum.

The fun will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17. There is a carpool option for those traveling from outside of Green River. Those that want to utilize the carpool are instructed to meet at either the Mayor’s Park in Ferron or the LDS Stake Center in Huntington.

A group from each of those locations is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. and meet at the museum, located at 1756 East Main in Green River, at 11 a.m. A tour of the archives will be led by archivist Elayne Hinsch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

There is a newly published book, entitled “Memories & Melons,” that was written and complied by Cynthia Grant and Joyce Miya. This will be available for purchase and explores how melons are written into the history of Green River.

Following the museum tour, all are invited to enjoy the Melon Days celebration. A full list of Melon Days activities can be found here. Meanwhile, annual dues for the historical society are still only $5.