Enjoy “The Nutcracker” This Weekend

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Castle Valley Civic Ballet is bringing the production of the well-known classic, “The Nutcracker,” back for the holiday season.

Stephanie Richards is the artistic director for this production, which will be presented at Mont Harmon Middle School. The show begins on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and will continue until Dec. 3.

Saturday, Dec. 3 will feature two showtime options. There will be a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and a final showing that evening at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online prior to the performances at Carbon-Ticket.com.